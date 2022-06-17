Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”

“Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” the musician added, “To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?”