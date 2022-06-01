Adam Aron’s Net Worth: AMC CEO Benefited From the Meme Stock Rally

Adam Aron joined AMC in 2016. Before joining the company, he was the chairman and CEO of World Leisure Partners, a consultancy that he founded. He served as the chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts between 1996 and 2006. He was also the President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line between 1993 and 1996. He served as the Senior Operating Partner of Apollo Management between 2006 to 2015.