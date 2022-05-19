Is Terra Crypto a Pyramid Scheme? Bill Ackman Thinks So

In 2020, Nevin Freeman (co-founder of crypto-backed stablecoin Reserve) warned crypto enthusiasts about Terra’s operation. “If there’s an algorithmic stablecoin that has no backing that just has sort of algorithmic mechanism that’s meant to keep it stable, [...] the thing that could happen is one of those could launch and be marketed very effectively and be significantly adopted [and] that stablecoin blows up economically and falls apart and the price of that goes down half or close to zero, [...] there are economic experiments being run with some stablecoins that I believe personally could go in that direction.”