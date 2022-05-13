KSI Seems Surprisingly Chill for Someone Who Lost $2.8 Million in Crypto

In Thursday’s Twitter thread, KSI said he looked within himself and figured out that his family, friends, legacy, and health were what he cherished most. “I had been so focused on money that I was slowly destroying the things that were important to me,” he wrote. “So last year, I went to see a therapist to tell her that I had lost purpose in my life. I had no joy in anything. Before, everything was just money, money, money, and I didn’t know what was the reason I did anything anymore. However, now I’m finally at peace with myself."