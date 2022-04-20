How Algorithmic Stablecoins Work: Everything You Need To Know About the Cryptocurrency

If you’re looking for the best algorithmic stablecoin to invest in, there are several options.

Ampleforth (AMPL)

Regarded as a pioneer algorithmic stablecoin, Ampleforth (AMPL) has a maximum supply of 395 million tokens. It’s programmed to maintain a value roughly equal to $1: more AMPL tokens are released if the price goes above $1.06, and AMPL tokens are removed if the price falls below $0.96.