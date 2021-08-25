DKS Posts Positive Q2 Earnings, Stock Might Be Overvalued

Dick's Sporting Goods stock is nearly triple its value this time last year. It's possible that DKS stock could perform a two-for-one split in the future given the fact the company has done so twice in its history (once in 2004 and once in 2007). Stay tuned for potential stock split news to find out what will happen to your DKS holdings. Keep in mind that a stock split won't innately change how much you've invested in Dick's.