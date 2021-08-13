SOFI Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Current Dip Is a Buying Opportunity

The outlook for SOFI stock looks promising . The company has a competitive edge because of its diverse product portfolio. SoFi’s total member base increased to 2.6 million, up from 1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, while total products hit 3.7 million, up from 1.6 million a year earlier.

In March, SoFi agreed to acquire Golden Pacific Bancorp as a part of its efforts to obtain the banking charter. This would help SoFi lower its cost of capital and increase the net interest margin. Also, SoFi is responsible for over 90 percent of new neobanks formed in the U.S. SoFi’s Galileo provides fintech companies with application programming interfaces for core digital banking functions. It had 79 million accounts as of June 2021—up from 36 million a year ago.