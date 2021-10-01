Why IONQ Stock Looks Set To Take Off After the DMYI Merger

Stockholders of dMY Technology Group III (DMYI) have approved its business combination with quantum computing company IonQ, and the stock began trading under the ticker symbol “IONQ” on Oct.1. What’s the forecast for IONQ stock after the merger? Is it a good buy?

A vast majority of DMYI stockholders approved the merger in their vote, and redemptions are at just 2.5 percent—a welcome break, as many SPAC stockholders have recently been opting for redemption. That low redemption figure might not please speculators depending on a short squeeze around the merger vote, but it highlights IONQ's positive fundamentals. Its long-term forecast looks positive, despite the stock trading lower early on Oct. 1.

IONQ's stock forecast

Whereas several companies are working to develop quantum computers to revolutionize markets, IONQ is the only pure-play company. According to IONQ, its next-generation product is the “world’s most powerful trapped-ion quantum computer.”

As part of its merger with DMYI, IONQ received over $600 million, which will power its growth and commercialize its quantum computers. The merger gave IONQ an equity value of $2 billion. In its merger presentation, the company said that its total addressable market would be worth around $65 billion by 2030.

.@IonQ_Inc (NYSE: $IONQ) opens on the New York Stock Exchange at $10.60 — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) October 1, 2021

Currently, the company is not seeing much revenue. However, in 2026, it expects revenue of $522 million and adjusted EBITDA of $272 million. Currently, the stock is valued at a 2026 price-to-sales multiple of less than 4x.

