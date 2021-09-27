IonQ's First-Mover Status in Quantum Computing Makes It a Solid Buy

According to MarketBeat, analysts' average target price for IonQ stock is $19, which is 57 percent above its current price. All three of the Wall Street analysts tracking IonQ recommend a buy.

IonQ has projected revenues of $237 million in 2025, while it expects to post an EBITDA of $61 million that year. Based on the current stock price, the EV is about $1.7 billion. This would give us a 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 7.2x and an EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 27.9x. In absolute terms, the company has an equity value of about $2.4 billion. Considering that peers AMD and Nvidia are trading at NTM EV-to-EBITDA multiples of 29.5x and 48.7x, respectively, IonQ stock looks undervalued.