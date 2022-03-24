As a Free Messaging Service, How Does WhatsApp Make Money?

Founded in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton, WhatsApp is free to sign up for and use. Two years after its creation, one billion messages were being sent daily, and in 2022, WhatsApp has ranked third for the most downloaded app on iOS and Android. Statistics show 54 percent of Millennials and 36 percent of baby boomers use WhatsApp, and in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people spent 15 billion minutes on WhatsApp phone calls.