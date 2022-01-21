Zelle Doesn’t Work Internationally—Here Are Some Alternatives

It costs you nothing to send or receive money with Zelle and the transfer appears almost instantly. In contrast, Cash App and Venmo charge a fee for express transfers. An increasing number of banks are supporting Zelle since it helps them save on the cost of processing paper checks. The expanding bank support is helping bring more users into the network because people can easily access Zelle through their bank’s app. You can still use Zelle even if your bank doesn’t support it yet.