How To Fix Your Cash App Card Being Declined

How To Fix Your Cash App Card Being DeclinedBy Ruchi Gupta
Dec. 27 2021, Published 4:52 a.m. ET
Cash App, which has become an important tool for millions of people, lets you send, spend, and invest money. Sometimes, you may run into a problem with the popular payment app, such as your Cash App card declining.
Cash App is a product of Jack Dorsey-led Block, formerly known as Square. It's similar to PayPal, Venmo, SoFi, and Zelle. Many Americans used Cash App to receive their COVID-19 stimulus payments. The app also has an associated debit card issued in partnership with Visa.
What can you do with Cash App?
Cash App operates through both a card and bank account. Card deposits are instant and free, and you can use the card to pay for purchases online and in-store or withdraw cash from ATMs. Meanwhile, bank deposits may take up to three days, but can be faster if you pay a fee.
As an investment tool, the app can be used to buy and sell stocks and cryptocurrencies, like Robinhood. And you can start investing with as little as $1. However, Cash App currently only supports Bitcoin in the crypto space. A number of sport stars have adopted Cash App to receive their salary in Bitcoin.
Why is my Cash App card declining?
You may be unable to complete a transaction with Cash App for various reasons. One is payment limits—if you go over a limit, transactions may be declined.
Furthermore, if your account is unverified, you can only send up to $250 per week and receive up to $1,000 per month. To raise the limits, you’ll be required to provide details such as your full name, birthdate, and Social Security number. Once your account is verified, you can send up $7,500 per week and receive unlimited sums.
The card also has transaction limits, with daily spending capped at $1,000. That’s also the maximum amount of a single transaction allowed. The card’s weekly and monthly spending limits are $10,000 and $25,000, respectively. At ATMs, the daily withdrawal limit is $1,000.
Your Cash App card may also be declined if you don't have sufficient funds. An expired or blocked card or and incorrectly entered PIN can also lead to such a problem.
Cards may also be declined if you’re trying to use them outside the covered geography, as Cash App monitors your account and may cancel transactions if it notices unusual activities. This is so that you don’t fall victim to fraudulent payments.
How to fix your Cash App card declining
To avoid having your card declined, make sure to stay within your account limits, keep your card up-to-date, and double-check details when making a transaction. You'll also want to remember that Cash App cards are only supported in the U.S. and U.K., and that you should only use cards that bear your name. Some issues with Cash App can be resolved by simply updating to the latest version of the app.