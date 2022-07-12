How to Set Up a Roth IRA and Save for Retirement

You can choose where and how to open a Roth IRA account depending on the time you can spare and how comfortable you are doing things on your own. You can set up an account online or you can see an investment professional. Many banks also offer Roth IRA accounts or you can open a brokerage account with an investment firm. You need to ask a few questions to decide which one is right for you. You should always consider the fees and the cost to trade.