When It Makes Sense To Save for College Through a Roth IRA

The Roth IRA plan also makes it easy to split your savings between college and retirement. You can take a portion of your contribution to the plan at any time to pay for college costs without facing early withdrawal penalties. A major drawback of mixing retirement and college savings in a Roth IRA is that you may end up with less money than you need in retirement. (As contributions to the plan are subject to limits, college savings may use up the space you need to save for retirement.)