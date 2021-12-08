NFT Genius Makes Huge Waves—How to Invest in the Digital Marketplace

The NFT space has been growing in complexity and scope. After tripling last year, NFT transactions have been on an uptrend this year as well. Amid this rising NFT craze, many digital marketplaces have become quite popular. NFT Genius is one such startup. It got more attention lately as Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, signed a NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal with the company on Dec. 7.