NFT Genius Makes Huge Waves—How to Invest in the Digital Marketplace

NFT Genius Makes Huge Waves—How to Invest in the Digital MarketplaceBy Anuradha Garg
Dec. 8 2021, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
The NFT space has been growing in complexity and scope. After tripling last year, NFT transactions have been on an uptrend this year as well. Amid this rising NFT craze, many digital marketplaces have become quite popular. NFT Genius is one such startup. It got more attention lately as Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, signed a NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal with the company on Dec. 7.
Due to recent updates from the company, many people are wondering how to invest in NFT Genius.
What's NFT Genius?
NFT Genius is a digital production company that creates the next generation of immersive NFT experiences. The cryptocurrency startup is backed by high-profile investors and celebrities. The company intends to create a one-stop-shop for artists seeking the creation of NFTs, for purchasers looking to buy into digital collectibles, and for NFT creators.
In June, NFT Genius raised $4 million to help celebrities and artists gamify digital collectibles. Several big names were involved in this round of financing including tech veteran Mark Cuban, Ashton Kutcher, and Roham Gharegozlou—the CEO of Dapper Labs.
In November, NFT Genius formed a milestone partnership with Dapper wallet. Dapper is a smart wallet and one of the easiest and most secure ways to store digital assets. Through this partnership, NFT Genius integrated Gaia marketplace to Dapper wallet.
Last month, NFT Genius launched BALLERZ, which is a collection of 10,000 basketball-themed NFTs. Its presale sold out in less than a day. The collection came with a host of benefits including access to future collections, utility across Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, real-world experiences, and gameplay that leverages BALLERZ's unique traits.
NFT Genius has presence in all the right places.
NFT Genius is also known for building some of the world's most iconic NFT sets including Bitcoin Origins and Rebel Rabbits.
NFT Genius is working with some of the world’s best-known athletes and largest brands. Cuban, the billionaire investor, is very positive about NFT Genius. Cuban said, “What NFT Genius is doing, that others are not, is creating a verticalized destination for interactive experiences and meaningful virtual connections.”
The startup's upcoming projects include GAIA, which is an NFT marketplace on the Flow blockchain. It will house NFTs from some of the world’s best athletes, musicians, and artists.
NFT Genius is also looking to scale internal operations and explore additional expansion opportunities into several verticals. It plans to expand into the sports, gaming, comedy, and broader blockchain protocol ecosystem. The company has brought interactive experiences and real utility to the world of NFTs, which should make it a lucrative investment opportunity for people looking at the NFT space.
NFT Genius is a private company.
Many people want to know how to invest in NFT Genius, which is at the cusp of NFT opportunities. Unfortunately for them, NFT Genius is a privately-held company and it hasn't disclosed any plans to go public anytime soon. Most of its investors also don't have any public exposure like Sound Ventures and HOF.