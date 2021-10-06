How Much Would the Fourth Stimulus Check Be? Americans Want More Help

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact health and economic factors across the nation, many Americans think that the government should be doing more to provide financial buffers for its citizens. Rumors and hopes of a fourth stimulus check for all Americans have been circulating ever since the third round of stimulus payments was approved.

Although Congress currently doesn’t have any plans to sign a fourth stimulus check into law, groups of Democratic lawmakers have urged President Biden to support a recurring payment plan. One push is for recurring $2,000 payments until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, as many families are still struggling with regular bills.

Will there be $2,000 recurring payments?

In March 2021, 21 Democratic Senators including Ron Wyden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren signed a letter urging President Biden to include recurring payments in economic recovery plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

A petition on Change.org has garnered over 2.9 million signatures in favor of regular monthly payments in the amount of $2,000 per adult and $1,000 per child for the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. This might not have any impact in Congress, but it demonstrates how many families continue to live paycheck to paycheck, and many are still behind on bills.

Article continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 delta variant has caused damage across the country and vaccination rates have stalled. Another argument for recurring monthly stimulus checks is that federal pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 6, which puts many families at risk of financial hardship.

Century Foundation senior fellow Andrew Stettner said, “This cliff threatens the economic recovery progress we have made by draining the economy of consumer spending, and will put millions of workers at risk of lasting hardship,” according to CBS News.

Article continues below advertisement