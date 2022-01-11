Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos Raised a Fortune, Was Backed by Betsy DeVos’s Family

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four of 11 fraud charges on Jan. 3, 2022, with each count punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison. The guilty finding is another blow for Holmes, who was once the toast of Silicon Valley after raising nearly a billion dollars through her blood-testing startup. Following seven days of deliberations, a jury in San Jose, Calif., found Holmes guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.