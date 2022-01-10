How Much Does It Cost To Get Your Taxes Done?

Type of return

The complexity of the return determines the type. For example, it costs $176 on average to hire a certified public accountant (CPA) to prepare and submit a Form 1040 and state return with no itemized deductions. However, as the complexity rises, so do the rates. Add itemized deductions to the mix, and you could end by spending $323. Tax filing has become more complicated after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act went into effect in Jan. 2018.