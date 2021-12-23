The number of allowances you claim determines the amount of tax withheld from your paycheck and ultimately impacts your take-home each pay period. It's important to find the right amount of allowances. Too many allowances can reduce your tax withheld and you might end up owing money to the IRS and have to pay an underpayment penalty. If you don't claim enough tax allowances, you will have to claim the money back as a tax return. How many tax exemptions should you claim in 2021?