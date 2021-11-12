With Triple Tax Advantage, It's a No Brainer to Max Out Your HSA

The contribution to this account could be made by an employee or employer. However, they have an annual cap. You're eligible for an HSA even if you are self-employed. As of 2021, the maximum contribution for an HSA is $3,600 for an individual and $7,200 for a family. People who are 55 years or older by the end of the tax year can make catch-up contributions of an additional $1,000. The contribution limit to HSA will rise to $3,650 for an individual and $7,300 for a family in 2022.