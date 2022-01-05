When Will the IRS Start Accepting Tax Returns for 2022 Filing Season?By Jennifer Farrington
Jan. 5 2022, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
In 2021, the IRS started accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, which was about two weeks later than usual. In previous years, the IRS set its income tax acceptance date on or around Jan. 27. With the 2022 tax filing season upon us, you might have already started gathering your tax forms and documents to get a head start on filing your 2021 taxes.
So, when will the IRS start accepting tax returns in 2022? Here's what we know so far.
Has the IRS announced when it will start accepting tax returns in 2022?
While some sources speculate that the IRS could start accepting 2021 tax returns between January 24 and January 31, 2022, the agency hasn't announced the official date it will start processing tax returns in 2022.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a threat and has been known to interfere with the agency’s operations, there's a chance that the IRS could push back the date to sometime in February just like it did in 2021. Here’s why.
As of December 28, 2021, the IRS had processed all of the tax returns it received prior to April 2021. Essentially, this means that the agency still has to process returns that were filed after April. In a recent press release, the IRS stated that it was also having to correct many more errors on tax returns than in previous years.
These factors alone could delay the IRS in being able to start processing 2021 tax returns at the end of January 2022. Also, the IRS is still sending out Letter 6419 to families, which outlines how much they received in CTC (Child Tax Credit) payments in 2021.
Since the IRS will be sending these letters out during January, it might push the acceptance date into February to ensure that all of the families receive their forms.
When will the IRS issue tax refunds in 2022?
The IRS says that it typically issues refunds in 21 days or less after accepting your return. However, if you're planning on claiming the CTC (Child Tax Credit) or the EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) for 2021, your acceptance date could be delayed since these are the credits that are most often taken advantage of.
When you file a tax return and claim either the CTC or EITC, the IRS spends more time verifying the information to ensure that it's accurate. Approximately 35 million families received CTC payments, which means that they might have to wait longer than others for the IRS to start accepting their 2021 returns.
How can you get a head start on filing your tax return in 2022?
Although the IRS isn’t ready to begin accepting 2021 tax returns just yet, that doesn’t mean that you can’t get a head start on preparing your tax paperwork. While employers are required to issue W-2s by January 31, 2022, some of them might have already started sending them out.
If you received your W-2s, put them aside until you have gathered all the tax forms you will need to file. You’ll also want to be sure that you document any cryptocurrency you earned through digital sales since the IRS will be asking for this.
If you’re ready to start filling out your return, companies like TurboTax are already allowing you to input your information into their system so that once the IRS opens its doors for 2021 tax returns, your return is ready to submit.
Before you submit your return for processing, remember to check your figures and information to ensure that it's correct. This year, the IRS is urging anyone who received CTCs in 2021 to input the exact amounts they received when filing their 2021 tax return. If the figures don’t match with the IRS’s database, this will delay the processing of your return and the issuance of your refund.
With that said, if you did receive CTC payments in 2021, wait for Letter 6419 before filing your taxes or log in to your IRS account to confirm the amounts.
Will the 2022 tax filing deadline be the same as last year?
In 2021, the IRS postponed the tax filing deadline to May 17 to account for the delays that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused. This year, the IRS is reportedly setting the tax filing deadline to April 18 for most people in the U.S. If you reside in Maine or Massachusetts, your tax deadline is expected to fall on April 19.