Is Tax Software or an Accountant the Best Option for Filing Taxes?

For those who don’t have a business, or have few forms to file on their taxes, tax software might be the best option. The software is fairly simple to use and can save a lot of time and money instead of using an accountant. While TurboTax and H&R Block offer tax software for filing, the IRS also offers an online tax filing service for you to file your federal income taxes. For state taxes, many states offer their own online state income tax services as well.