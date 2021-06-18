How High Can Palantir (PLTR) Stock Go? Reddit Traders Take Interest

Currently, Palantir stock trades at an NTM EV-to-sales multiple of almost 29x. The company’s revenues are expected to increase 35 percent in 2021 and 29 percent in 2022. While the valuation might seem high considering the growth rates, PLTR is a long-term play on data analytics. Also, the company has a strong moat. The stock looks attractive after the massive correction. If Reddit traders can get their act together, the stock could rise more from these levels.