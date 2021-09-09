How High Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Could Go on the Apple Deal Rumors

Globalstar (GSAT) stock rose almost 30 percent on Sep. 8 but was lower in premarket trading on Sep. 9. The stock has been rising on rumors of an Apple partnership . How high could GSAT stock go? Is it a good buy despite having risen almost eightfold in 2021?

Globalstar, which provides satellite services for individuals and businesses, surged in 2021's first quarter along with other penny meme stocks, and then tumbled. In Jun. 2021, B. Riley issued a bullish note on the stock, triggering a buying spree.

Why is GSAT stock rising?

B. Riley analyst Mike Crawford said that after years of investments, Globalstar would now start realizing returns and could monetize its spectrum assets in the U.S. and internationally.

The stock rose after the news, and just when it seemed about to lose steam, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple could partner with Globalstar to bring satellite connectivity to its upcoming iPhone.

Markets speculated that Apple would announce the partnership with GSAT at an event, and on Sep. 8, Apple announced an event would be held on Sep. 14. GSAT stock soared and is now only 9.7 percent below its 52-week high.