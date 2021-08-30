Forecast for Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Amid Rumored Apple Deal

Globalstar (GSAT) stock was trading sharply higher in the early price action on Aug. 30 amid reports that Apple could partner with the company to bring satellite communication to the iPhone 13. What’s the forecast for GSAT stock amid the rumored partnership with Apple?

GSAT has risen six-fold this year and is among the best performing penny stocks of 2021. The stock made a 52-week high of $2.98 and has a 52-week low of $0.29. The company provides satellite solutions for individuals as well as businesses.

GSAT and Apple partnership

TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note over the weekend that Apple could bring satellite connectivity to the iPhone 13. Many people refer to Apple’s next iPhone, which is expected in the fall, as “iPhone 13.” It isn't the official name yet and the timing of the launch isn't certain.

Article continues below advertisement

Usually, Apple launches new iPhone models in the fiscal fourth quarter that ends in September. The sales spike due to the new launch, which helps buoy year-end numbers. In 2020, Apple had to delay the launch of the iPhone from September to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

Kuo predicts that Apple could partner with Globalstar for satellite connectivity. “There are many potential scenarios for Apple's business model cooperation with Globalstar," said Kuo. According to Kuo, "The simplest scenario is that if the user's operator has already teamed with Globalstar, the user can directly use Globalstar's satellite communication service on the iPhone 13 through the operator's service."