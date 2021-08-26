The Baeumlers Worked Their Way Up to Their Multimillion-Dollar ‘Renovation Island’

As Forbes reported last year, the couple spent about $2 million on a defunct resort in 2017, thinking they would spend $4 million to spruce up the oceanfront property on Andros Island in the Bahamas . Instead, they had spent more than $10 million on the renovation by the time of the Forbes article.

Bryan is also a published author: HarperCollins released his book Measure Twice: Tips and Tricks from the Pros to Help You Avoid the Most Common DIY Disasters in 2015.

Along the way, Bryan has become a TV star on HGTV and HGTV Canada. His show Disaster DIY aired from 2007 to 2011, House of Bryan ran from 2010 to 2015, Leave It to Bryan aired from 2012 to 2017, Bryan Inc. (called Renovation, Inc. in the United States) started airing in 2016 in Canada, and Island of Bryan (called Renovation Island in the U.S.) premiered in 2019.

According to his personal website , Bryan grew up learning “tricks of the trade” from his aircraft engineer father, and he started a handyman business when he was 14 years old. After college, Bryan set his sights on a law career but soon had a change of heart and instead founded a contracting company called Baeumler Quality Construction. That company has launched multiple others, including Baeumler Approved, Baeumler Productions, and Baeumler Media.

He and Sarah have shared financial advice with fans

Another source of income for Bryan and Sarah? The couple—who met in high school and married in 2004, according to TRNTO—went into business with the Royal Bank of Canada in 2018. And they renewed their promotional deal with the bank in 2021, reports Media in Canada.

Through that collaboration, Bryan and Sarah have been dispensing financial advice, including tips they’d give their younger selves. In an RBC feature, Bryan recommended thinking about the goals you might have in the future, even if you don’t have those goals at the moment. “You may not be thinking about home and children now, but why not plan for this scenario so that the options are there for you?” he said. “One day you may want to go down a different path.”