Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Was One of the Queen's Favorites
On Sept. 13, when Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was transferred to the Palace of Westminster, Meghan Markle rode in a car together with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during the funeral procession. As the wife of the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and a former businesswoman, Sophie's net worth is in the millions.
Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones
Countess of Wessex
Net worth: $10 Million
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is married to Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II. Commonly known as Sophie Wessex in the English press, Sophie had a close relationship with the queen, who she affectionately called "mama." Sophie may soon be bestowed the new title of Duchess of Edinburgh.
Age: 57
Spouse: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Children: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18, and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, 14.
Sophie, 57, has a net worth estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The British media consider her to have been the Queen’s “rock,” whom the monarch treated like a “second daughter.”
The Countess, whose full name is Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, was raised in an English middle-class family and worked in public relations at Capital Radio in London when she met Edward. When the two first met in 1987, Edward was dating Sophie’s friend. It wasn’t until 1993 when she was handling the publicity for the Prince Edward Tennis Challenge, that the two started a relationship.
The couple dated for about five years before Edward popped the question when they were on vacation in the Bahamas. They married on June 19, 1999, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a more modest ceremony than the elaborate weddings of his brothers, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.
“When his bride walked up the aisle, a relaxed Edward greeted her with a smile — and a wink,” People reported in 1999.
At their wedding, the queen bestowed the titles of Earl and Countess of Wessex to the couple. Sophie chose to be referred to as Sophie Wessex. The couple moved to Bagshot Park, a royal mansion in Surrey, England.
Sophie Wessex may get a new title as the Duchess of Edinburgh.
After Edward and Sophie married, the royal family agreed that he would become the Duke of Edinburgh after the queen and Prince Philip died, the BBC reported in 1999. Sophie would become the Duchess of Edinburgh.
According to the Daily Mail, the final say on the new titles for Edward and Sophie is in the hands of now-King Charles, who has been Duke of Edinburgh since inheriting the role from Philip.
Sophie Wessex was a favorite of the queen.
Sophie was reportedly very close with the queen, especially after her own mother, Mary Rhys-Jones, died of stomach cancer in 2005. Sophie and the queen would often walk their dogs together and loved researching military history together, the Daily Mail reports.
After Philip died in 2021, Sophie was reportedly the main person the queen turned to for comfort, and the two women spoke to each other almost daily.
Sophie works with numerous charities.
Besides her royal title, Sophie is quite a philanthropist. She left her public relations career in 2002 to represent the royal family full-time. She works with over 70 charities and organizations and represents the royal family in numerous engagements at schools, universities, and military bases.