How Elon Musk Bought Twitter, and What His Next Move Could Be

However, the funding mix has changed, with 18 entities now committing around $7 billion for the deal, reducing the bank loan Musk was looking at. The Tesla CEO is also reviewing commitments from other entities, and is in talks with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey (who owns a 2.36 percent stake in the company) to roll over his equity. Musk once said that he intends to keep as many current Twitter investors as allowed by law.