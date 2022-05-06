Fact Check: Elon Musk Didn't Buy YouTube

Musk’s business empire is quite large. Apart from Tesla, which accounts for the bulk of his wealth, Musk owns several companies including SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Some believe that an eventual listing of SpaceX would lead to a bump in Musk's net worth. He is anyways the world’s richest person and in 2021 he became the first person ever to have a net worth above $300 billion.