Is Elon Musk Buying Mercedes? Rumors Debunked

"The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars,” said Ola Källenius, the chairman of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, in a statement. “The VISION EQXX is an advanced car in so many dimensions – and it even looks stunning and futuristic. With that, it underlines where our entire company is headed: We will build the world"s most desirable electric cars."