Logo
Home > News > U.S. Economy & Politics
Joe Biden with Kamala Harris
Source: Getty Images

Fact Check: Has Joe Biden Had COVID-19?

By

Apr. 27 2022, Published 6:49 a.m. ET

The COVID-19 pandemic seems far from over, with new variants popping up and cases soaring. Several members of Joe Biden's administration have been infected with coronavirus in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The most recent addition to that list is vice president Kamala Harris. Has Biden had COVID-19?

Biden hasn't been in close contact with Harris

Harris is asymptomatic but will work from her official residence for now. Her press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said, “She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Article continues below advertisement
biden is vaccinated and has had booster shots
Source: Getty Images

However, some of Biden’s other close aides have been infected with COVID-19, including commerce secretary Gina Raimondo and agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack in April, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in March. Jean-Pierre had traveled with Biden to Europe that month.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Pelosi was also infected with COVID

House secretary Nancy Pelosi was also infected with COVID-19 in April. Two days before she tested positive, Biden had kissed her at a crowded White House event. Two of Biden’s sisters also contracted COVID-19.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Biden had COVID-19?

So far, Biden hasn’t reported positive for COVID-19, and he tests regularly for the virus. Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden has been supportive of and practices COVID-19 measures, such as wearing a mask.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden accidentally implied he had contracted COVID-19

Speaking on Equal Pay Day, Biden mistakenly said “the first lady’s husband contracted COVID.” He had meant to refer to vice president Harris’s husband and the second gentlemen, Douglas Craig Emhoff. Biden later corrected himself and added that Harris was fine.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YouTube / LiveNOW from FOX

Is Biden vaccinated?

Among the world leaders who see COVID-19 as a major threat, Biden has been vaccinated and has received two boosters. He was was in quarantine for two months in 2020 before appearing publicly on Memorial Day.

Could Biden contract COVID-19?

Officials have said that it's “possible” that Biden might also get infected. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said, "The bottom line is he is vaccinated and boosted. He is very well protected. He's got very good protocols around him to protect him from getting infected. But there is no 100 percent anything.”

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.