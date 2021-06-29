Green Metal Stocks Help Make Your Portfolio More Sustainable

Cleaner combustion means better emissions control technology applied to the exhaust products of engines & cement plants & steel plants & other industrial consumers of coal & coke & natural gas // these toxic exhaust steams contain valuable metals like gold & platinum too

The reality of metal production, from aluminum to steel and everywhere in between, is that it's a strain on the environment. Green metal companies are reducing that impact, sometimes at pressing levels. Given our dependence on metal as a means of engineering, making the process more sustainable is a good thing. However, pushing for a faster rate of change could benefit the planet even more.