Platinum Mining Stocks for Your Precious Metals Portfolio

Platinum Mining Stocks for Your Precious Metals PortfolioBy Rachel Curry
Jun. 4 2021, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
If you're looking to expand your commodities portfolio beyond gold, you might want to look toward the industrial precious metal platinum. Last year, platinum went on a whirlwind of two-year highs and 17-year lows, which made the buying opportunity look attractive to investors.
Here are some platinum mining stocks to consider in your search for something valuable.
Platinum Group Metals Limited
Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSE:PLG) has a hand in both platinum and palladium, which gives it a stronger value than platinum-only corporations. It also trades on the NYSE American, which tends to be more inviting to U.S. traders than OTC (over-the-counter) stocks.
PLG is up 2.5 percent in the short term. YTD, the stock is down 19 percent, but that has a lot to do with the 127.2 percent upswing in December 2020. The company is currently operating at a loss, but the margins have slimmed substantially YoY.
PolyMet Mining Corp
Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) is headquartered in Minnesota and also trades on the NYSE American. According to the company's website, "PolyMet will be the first to commercially mine copper, nickel, and precious metals in the world-class Duluth Complex. [...] The NorthMet deposit will be mined by open pit methods to a depth of approximately 700 feet below surface."
PLM is down 2.4 percent in the short term. YTD, the stock is down 2.66 percent, but the shares are up 31.08 percent over the last 12 months.
Anglo American Platinum Limited
The ADRs (American depositary receipts) of Anglo American Platinum (OTC:ANGPY) are available on the OTC markets. AAP is the largest primary producer of platinum in the world.
ANGPY stock is up 2.21 percent on June 4, with YTD returns an impressive 29 percent in the green. The COVID-19 crash aside, this stock has been largely consistent over the last five years.
Glencore
The ADRs for Glencore (OTC:GLNCY) are available on the OTC markets. Along with its other mined metals, Glencore produced approximately 40,000 ounces of platinum in 2020.
GLNCY shares are up 1.9 percent on June 4, with YTD returns seeing a 42.3 percent gain. The stock reflects historical long-term volatility, but the one-year growth of 120 percent is nothing to ignore. Investors might want to look for a buy-in opportunity.
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTC:IMPUY) is another OTC stock with a hand in platinum mining. This South African holding company owns Impala Platinum BV and North American Palladium.
IMPUY shares are up 3.17 percent on June 4, with YTD and one-year growth at 28 percent and 160 percent, respectively.
Eastern Platinum Limited
Eastern Platinum Limited (OTC:ELRFF) rounds out the list. This Canadian-based OTC stock owns Lion's Head Platinum, among other subsidiaries.
ELRFF shares are down 2.09 percent on June 4. The YTD outlook is similar at 4.0 percent in the red. The one-year returns of 98.4 percent are more prosperous.
Many of these stocks peaked in the early 2010s, which means that the current growth could go even further.