Wait to Buy Grab Stock After Merger, Challenges Outweigh Growth Story

Grab and its ride-hailing peers face challenges including regulatory pressures on gig workers and rising competition. The short-term challenges that Grab faces are even more concerning. The company's latest results showed how sensitive its business is to lockdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic. If the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus leads to more lockdowns, Grab’s business might keep suffering, which could drag down its future estimates more and lower its overall valuation.