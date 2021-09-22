Goldman Sachs Lists Its Semiconductor Stocks: Should You Buy?

The worldwide chip shortage, which was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to persist until 2023, according to several experts and chipmakers. The secular growth of the IoT (Internet-of-Things), 5G, and the consumer electronics markets should keep semiconductor supplies low. The global semiconductor market size, valued at an estimated $439.8 billion in 2020, is set to reach $679.6 billion in value by 2026, according to a market report by Mordor Intelligence.