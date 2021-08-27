COHU Stock Looks Like a Good Bet in Booming Semiconductor Sector

As long as supply shortages continue in the semiconductor sector, manufacturers will continue to seek more capacity. This indicates that Cohu's products and services will be in high demand well into the future. The automotive segment has evolved to be Cohu’s biggest contributor accounting for 18 percent of its total revenue. Cohu's Neon inspection platform, built for small, fragile chips commonly found in automobiles, continues to attract new customers. Analysts predict that COHU's sales will increase by 42 percent to $903 million in 2021.

This is an exciting time to be a semiconductor investor. The rising demand combined with a lack of supply is pushing prices higher. The shift to remote work and learning has increased the demand for computer chips even more. The trend is expected to continue due to the emergence of new variants of COVID-19. In 2021, global semiconductor sales are anticipated to rise nearly 20 percent to more than $527 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.