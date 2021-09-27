Could the GGPI-Polestar Merger Offer Lucid-Like Returns?

In Jul. 2021, Bloomberg reported that Polestar was in discussions with GGPI. And on Sep. 26, The Wall Street Journal reported that the two companies were nearing a merger agreement. The deal could be announced as soon as Sep. 27, according to the people familiar with the matter. No merger agreement has been signed, and it’s possible that the timing or terms of the final agreement could still change. GGPI and Polestar declined to comment on the matter.