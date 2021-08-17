GGPI Stock Could Spike Amid the Polestar Merger Announcement

It has been over a month since the rumor started floating that the SPAC Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) could merge with premium EV manufacturer Polestar. On July 8, Bloomberg published a report saying that Polestar is in talks to go public through a merger with GGPI. It also added that the deal could value the company at around $25 billion. After the Bloomberg report, GGPI stock popped by 5 percent to reach its all-time high of $10.3 on July 9. Since then, the stock has mainly been flat. Will GGPI stock spike after the Polestar merger?