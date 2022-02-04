Geoffrey Yang Makes Millions as AT&T Director and Venture Capitalist

Geoffrey (Geoff) Yang has been in the venture capital industry for more than 30 years. He serves on the boards of multiple companies including AT&T, Scribd, TasteMade, Apeiron Life, and Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation. He is a co-founder of Redpoint Ventures, which has backed numerous companies such as Hashicorp, Twilio, NuBank, and Stripe.

Education: BSE in engineering from Princeton University; MBA from Stanford University

Spouse: Amy Yang