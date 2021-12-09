Nubank's Stock Forecast in 2025: Good Investment With Growth Potential

Nubank stock is set to start trading on Dec. 9 under the ticker symbol “NU.” The company priced its stock at $9 for the IPO. Is Nubank a good long-term investment? What’s Nubank stock price forecast and where will it be in 2025?

Nubank is a digital bank that mainly operates in Brazil. However, the bank has footprints in Mexico and Colombia as well. It was started in 2013 by David Velez—a Stanford-educated engineer who previously worked for the American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.