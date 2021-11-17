GE, JNJ, Toshiba Breakup: Is Big Tech Next?

While GE, Johnson & Johnson, and Toshiba chose to break up on their own, it may take significant force to achieve the same with Big Tech. Facebook has strongly rejected the breakup calls. It has argued that dismantling it would weaken America’s technological innovation and allow Chinese companies to dominate at the expense of American tech companies. Google, Amazon, and Apple also have resisted the breakup pressure, explaining that such a move would hurt the consumers of their products.