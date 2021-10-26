Why John Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Split Into 34 Companies

Standard Oil’s success made Rockefeller the first billionaire in the U.S. He was the largest shareholder in the business. After Standard Oil broke up, Rockefeller continued to own stakes in the smaller companies that resulted from the split. In 2016, the Rockefeller family announced that it was exiting the oil business and selling its stakes in oil companies like ExxonMobil. The family cited climate change concerns for the decision to divest from the oil industry.