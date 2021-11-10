Rumble Targets Amazon’s Cloud Business, YouTube Rivalry Heats Up

Rumble has been described as a rapidly growing YouTube rival that's popular with conservative audiences . Former President Donald Trump got a verified Rumble account in June. Representative Devin Nunes and other conservative figures run popular channels on Rumble. Who owns Rumble? Is it better than YouTube? How can you make money on Rumble?

In November, Rumble announced that it would relocate its U.S. headquarters to Florida from New York. In 2019, Trump shifted his residency to Florida from New York. The startup has its primary headquarters in Canada.

Is Rumble better than YouTube?

Rumble has positioned itself as a YouTube alternative and its features mirror those of Google’s video platform in many ways. It allows people to upload videos and create channels to serve their regular audiences. In contrast to YouTube, Rumble has editors who can adjust video titles to improve views. Rumble’s content regulations are more accommodative than YouTube’s rules. For example, you can post any video as long as it doesn’t promote racism or hate. Rumble also forbids pornography.

YouTube and other platforms owned by Big Tech companies have been criticized for censoring information and free speech. For example, YouTube deletes videos that it thinks are spreading medical misinformation. Many videos that were thought to be spreading falsehood about COVID-19 and vaccines and got kicked off of YouTube are now on Rumble.

People who aren't happy with the Big Tech practices view Rumble as an information freedom space. The platform added more than 30 million new users in less than one year starting in mid-2020.

Although Rumble mainly serves right-wing audiences, it aims to have a broad reach across the political divide. Prominent media organizations including Reuters, Newsmax, and Snopes also run channels on Rumble. To break free from Big Tech monopolies, Rumble mainly runs its own servers. Parler was cut off from Amazon’s cloud platform after it allowed users to post some content related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

