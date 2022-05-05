Gary Vaynerchuk’s Net Worth Keeps Growing With His Global Reach

Gary Vaynerchuk is a Belarusian-American entrepreneur who runs the full-service advertising agency, VaynerMedia. He maintains a number of active social media channels with millions of followers who look to him for business and investment advice. As the owner of a large NFT collection and the founder of a new NFT-based restaurant, he has authored multiple bestselling books and has his hand in many creative media pursuits.

Birthdate: November 14, 1975

Birthplace: Belarus (part of the former Soviet Union)

Education: BA from Mount Ida College

Spouse: Lizzie Vaynerchuk

Children: 2