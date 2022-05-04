Spotify Launches Musical Island Called 'Spotify Island' on Roblox

Spotify Launches Musical Island Called 'Spotify Island' on RobloxBy Jennifer Farrington
May. 4 2022, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
Here’s what we know about Spotify Island, or what Spotify calls “a paradise of sound,” and some of the exciting features it offers.
What is Spotify Island?
Spotify Island is an interactive world found in Roblox. Once “inside” of it, gamers can interact with artists, hang out with friends, and even participate in quests. Spotify said the two platforms have created a place “where fans can link up and create new sounds together, hang out in digital spaces, and gain access to exclusive virtual merch.”
The interactive world features beat-maker stations, powered by Soundtrap, that allow users to explore or even expand on their musical talents. The music streaming platform says it's continuously working to develop other “musical Easter eggs at every turn.”
Like many other interactive worlds in Roblox, Spotify Island allows users to compete with one another by collecting points. By gathering points, users will be able to establish themselves on “The Charts,” which gives them the opportunity to climb to the top. The world will also feature a heart-shaped “Like” icon that can be collected and exchanged for exclusive merch.
Spotify and Roblox will be building out Spotify Island in 2022.
While Spotify Island is available now for users to emerge themselves in, Spotify says there's much more to come. Initially, users will be able to access the main Spotify Island, which will eventually allow them to portal out to other themed islands. The themed islands “will be filled with exclusive content, artist interactions, and themed mini-quests,” according to Spotify.
The first themed experience that will be on Spotify Island is called K-Park, and it's “a homage to all things K-Pop.” The audio streaming company says that later this spring, advancements will be made to K-Park, allowing fans the opportunity to interact with the boy band, Stray Kids, and South Korean singer, SUNMI.
Spotify Island is designed to benefit both gamers and artists.
The collaboration between Roblox and Spotify isn’t only exciting for gamers, but also for artists. The interactive world will provide gamers with a new Roblox experience, but it will also make it possible for artists to connect with fans and even make money via the in-game virtual merchandise that's sold.
Who owns Spotify and is it a public company?
While there have been rumors circulating that Elon Musk has purchased Spotify, there isn't any evidence that suggests this is true. Instead, Spotify is actually owned by several parties, one of which includes the company’s co-founder, Daniel Ek.
Spotify is also a public company and went live on the NYSE in 2018 via a direct listing instead of an IPO. Over the past year, Spotify has watched its stock decline steadily, with it now trading at around $104.37 per share. Hopefully, Spotify’s latest collaboration with Roblox will give it a push in the right direction.