Spotify and Its CEO Are in Hot Water Again Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Grammy-winning singer Neil Young threatened to boycott Spotify on Jan. 24, reports CNN. In a letter to his management team—which he posted and later deleted from his website—Young called out Spotify for “spreading fake information about vaccines—potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them.” “I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform,” Young added. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”