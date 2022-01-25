'It’s Me or Joe Rogan'—Neil Young Threatens to Boycott Spotify

'It’s Me or Joe Rogan'—Neil Young Threatens to Boycott SpotifyBy Rachel Curry
Jan. 25 2022, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Artist Neil Young is threatening to take his music off Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) because the streaming platform continues to support Joe Rogan’s podcast. Through The Joe Rogan Experience, host Rogan has contributed to the spread of COVID-19 misinformation throughout the pandemic. Now, Young has told Spotify that it must ditch Rogan or he will leave.
Will Young follow through with his threats? If so, will other artists join the bandwagon in boycotting Spotify? Let’s dig in.
Neil Young wrote a scathing letter about Spotify and Rogan.
In a since-deleted open letter to his management and record label, Young called out Spotify for supporting The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Young says that Rogan spreads fake information about vaccines, and Spotify is complicit since it streams Rogan’s podcast.
In the letter, Young reportedly wrote, “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”
The ultimatum is a follow-up to another open letter from December. Last month, hundreds of doctors and scientific experts signed their own open letter calling for Spotify to implement a policy protecting listeners from proven misinformation. The letter said, “Though Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, the company presently has no misinformation policy.”
Ivermectin-using anti-vaxxer Rogan has peak listeners.
Rogan’s podcast has about 11 million daily listeners, which makes it the most popular podcast on Spotify. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Rogan has used his platform to discourage vaccinations (especially in younger individuals) and falsely referred to mRNA vaccines as "gene therapy."
Rogan has advocated for—and used—a dewormer called Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Veterinarians prescribe high doses of Ivermectin to horses to get rid of parasitic worms. The FDA has made it very clear that using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 is a bad idea.
Also, Rogan has promoted the idea of mass hypnotization and hosted guests who referred to pandemic protection policies as Holocaust-like.
Will Neil Young follow through with a Spotify boycott?
As of Jan. 25, Young’s 2009 remaster of "Heart of Gold" is still adding to its 235+ million listens on Spotify. However, Spotify will have to decide whether it wants Rogan or Young.
Young didn’t provide a deadline for his ultimatum, but expect potential changes to Spotify’s available streaming options—one way or another.
Will other artists follow suit in leaving Spotify?
As of Jan. 25, Young is the only artist publicly threatening to boycott Spotify due to misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. However, that could change moving forward. Other artists and entertainers have backed out of Spotify for different reasons, including comedians boycotting Spotify over a lack of writers' royalties. While songwriters receive royalties from Spotify streams, joke writers don't.
As for pandemic-related misinformation, many of Rogan’s claims have been debunked by science. However, the podcast’s average 24-year-old listeners are still at risk if they aren't getting factually revised information elsewhere.