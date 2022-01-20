Social Media Platform Gettr Is Seeing Huge User Growth

There are rumors that Gettr could soon get listed on the NYSE but they haven't been confirmed. However, considering the excitement for “free speech” stocks, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gettr were to list sometime soon. In the meantime, other free speech social media stocks to invest in include that of the CFVI SPAC, which is taking Rumble public, and DWAC (Digital World Acquisition), which is taking Trump’s TMTG public.