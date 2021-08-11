FCEL Stock Is a Good Bet for Bargain Hunters Wanting to Buy the Dip

For bargain investors looking to buy the dip, FCEL stock might be an excellent opportunity. At the current price, FCEL stock trades more than 76 percent below its 52-week high. With the world slowly and gradually pivoting to clean energy, hydrogen fuel cell technology has enormous potential. Market experts think that the fuel-cell market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR. The global fuel cell market is expected to be worth $$33.1 billion by 2027 compared to $10.5 billion in 2019.