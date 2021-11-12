Embark (EMBK) Has Potential, Looks Like a Good Buy After the NGAB Merger

Embark stock fell as much as 12 percent on its first day of trading, going as low as $8.65 after opening at $10. This suggests that investors are disappointed with the merger. Investors seem to be questioning Embark’s valuation and the company’s ability to meet the projections provided in its merger presentation. Several stocks, including BLADE Urban Air Mobility and Beachbody, are trading below their SPAC IPO price of $10. Embark stock was up 2 percent in after-hours trading on Nov. 11.